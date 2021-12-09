Support Local Businesses
Red Knights surprise waitress in Hampden with $1,200 tip

Emma Gagnon meets with some of the Red Knights who surprised her with a $1,200 tip
Emma Gagnon meets with some of the Red Knights who surprised her with a $1,200 tip(WABI)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A group of Maine firefighters is spreading a different kind of Christmas cheer this holiday season.

Over the weekend, the Red Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 6 pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for a waitress in Hampden. Now, they’re hoping their kindness catches on.

“I guess it was just a Christmas miracle. That’s what I keep telling people because there’s really no other explanation for it,” said Emma Gagnon.

Gagnon, a waitress at Anglers Restaurant in Hampden, knew she was in for quite the day when a table of 22 people sat in her section last Saturday.

“Normally, we don’t take that many people on our own,” Gagnon said. “We usually split it between people, but they had requested me personally.”

“The Red Knights, every year, we like to do a Christmas party to get together to end the year and begin the new year. We had a number of people that we wanted to get together, and the only place we could find was Anglers here in Hampden,” said Pam Payson, vice president of Red Knights ME Chapter 6.

The Red Knights were there for more than a party, though. They were carrying out a national, club-wide challenge to surprise a deserving waiter or waitress with a generous tip.

Dec. 5th, '21 Angler's Restaurant: "So this wonderful thing happened last night!! The Red Knights® ME VI had their...

Posted by Red Knights ME VI on Thursday, December 9, 2021

“At the end, they tricked me into thinking I was taking a picture and they handed me a card with $1,200 in it. It literally made me cry, and it was the most amazing moment ever,” said Gagnon.

“As she was nominated, we were hoping that she could certainly use that money for good,” said Payson.

They were right.

In addition to working at Anglers, Gagnon has another office job while juggling her recently completed studies at UMA Bangor to become a dental hygenist. Still, bills have piled up.

“I actually need to fix my washing machine, so I called him the day after and got him to come over because I was like, ‘I can afford to fix my washing machine now,’” Gagnon said. “It means more to me than I can explain.”

Gagnon has already started paying it forward, leaving sizable tips of her own.

“It makes us feel good because we can help other people. That brings us probably more Christmas cheer at this time of year than it does to the people that are receiving it,” Payson said. “You never know when a miracle’s going to happen.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

