Reports: UofL’s Bendapudi headed to Penn State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The president of the University of Louisville appears to be headed for Happy Valley.

Onward State, the Penn State University student’s blog, is reporting that Dr. Neeli Bendapudi will become the university’s next president.

The hiring of Bendapudi is expected to be made official at an 11 a.m. meeting of the Penn State University Board of Trustees.

Bendapudi was hired as UofL’s 18th president on April 3, 2018 to replace Dr. James Ramsey.

Before arriving in Louisville, Bendapudi had been provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.