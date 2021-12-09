Shooter and victim charged in IHOP gunfight, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New charges have been filed in last month’s gunfight outside the Oakley IHOP restaurant that left one person with a serious gunshot wound.

It happened on Nov. 26 following a physical fight between two IHOP employees during their shifts, police say.

One of those employees is Gionni Je’sus Dews, 22, of Cheviot, according to court documents.

At some point, 28-year-old Terrance Jones allegedly arrived at the restaurant with a gun.

Police say Jones arrived “due to the altercation,” implying the altercation began before he got there and that he is not the other referenced IHOP employee, though this is not stated explicitly.

Jones fired multiple shots at Dews as one chased the other behind the restaurant, according to police. It’s not clear who chased whom.

One of Jones’ shots struck Dews in the leg causing a serious injury, police claim in an affidavit.

Jones also allegedly fired multiple shots at a car occupied by two people who were not Dews. Neither was hit.

At some point prior to being shot, Dews fired at Jones using a handgun, a 9mm semiautomatic Glock modified with a bump stock, allowing it to fire automatically, according to a police affidavit.

Another affidavit claims Dews fired across the IHOP parking lot and that one bullet hit a restaurant window.

CPD officers were called to the IHOP around 7:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. As one officer was arriving, a car was leaving the restaurant at a “high rate of speed.” Police pursued the vehicle, which turned out to be carrying Dews to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

During the trip, according to court documents, Dews threw the modified Glock out the window on I-71 South. Officers recovered the gun that night.

Police arrested Jones on Nov. 29. A grand jury indicted him on three counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm near a public road or highway. He is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on $375,000 in bonds across the four charges.

Jones’ next court date is Dec. 17.

Police arrested Dews on Dec. 1. A grand jury indicted him on counts of evidence tampering, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm near a public road or highway.

Dews’ next court date is Dec. 13.

