Son arrested for father’s murder in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is facing murder charges after police say he killed his own father.

On Tuesday, Bowling Green Police received a missing person’s report for 70-year-old Ronald Page.

On Wednesday officials went to Page’s residence on the 1300 block of the Park Street Apartments, there they found Page’s body

Authorities then tried to gather evidence to find out how Page died.

On Thursday, BGPD got an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Robert Page of Bowling Green, who is now facing a charge of murder.

Robert will be taken to the Warren County Jail, this story will be updated with a mugshot once it becomes available.

