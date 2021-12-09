Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/9

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Main focus is on the severe t-storm outbreak expected from the Mississippi River Valley up into WAVE Country. While we still have some time for the data to change, now is the time to schedule yourself to check on the forecast often as we gain more data. The risk is more elevated for damaging winds and even a few tornadoes. This looks to be an overnight event through sunrise Saturday...when most are sleeping. So awareness and preparedness IS KEY in safety for these events.

Today’s video is as of Thursday Morning. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for additional changes/updates that are likely to take place.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of 16-year-old Tyree Smith; shot and killed at bus stop
When police arrived to the St. Matthews shooting scene on Dec. 7, they found the shooting...
Shooting near St. Matthews Elementary School under investigation
Seymour Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen on Nov. 24.
Police attempt to locate missing southern Indiana teen
Black ice is dangerous because of its transparency, meaning we’re less likely to see it,...
Sherman Minton Bridge, parts of I-64 back open after closing due to icy conditions
Western High School Principal Anthony Sieg was brought to the hospital after a student made...
JCPS: Western HS principal brought to hospital after incident with student

Latest News

StormTALK! Weather Blog Updater 12/9
StormTALK! Weather Blog Updater 12/9
FORECAST: Cloudy, chilly start but sunny and breezy later
Though the snowfall was minor, the consequences were significant in and around Louisville...
Overnight snow causes crashes in Southern Indiana, downtown Louisville
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/8