StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/9

Main focus is on the severe t-storm outbreak expected from the Mississippi River Valley up into WAVE Country. While we still have some time for the data to change, now is the time to schedule yourself to check on the forecast often as we gain more data. The risk is more elevated for damaging winds and even a few tornadoes. This looks to be an overnight event through sunrise Saturday...when most are sleeping. So awareness and preparedness IS KEY in safety for these events.

Today’s video is as of Thursday Morning. Stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for additional changes/updates that are likely to take place.

