Sumter PD searching for wanted man, accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat, officials say

Sumter, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say he is accused of slashing his 15-year-old daughter’s throat and did not appear for a court hearing Wednesday.

Jeremiah Charles Owings is considered armed and dangerous by police.

Police responded to a call at the suspect’s home Sunday around 11 p.m. on Clematis Trail, near Simpson’s Hardware Store in Sumter. Officials say the call to police stated a girl’s neck had been cut.

Police say Owings was found at the home, with three other children present between the ages of 6 and 15, trying to stop the girl’s neck from bleeding.

According to officials, the teen girl was taken to an area hospital in Columbia and underwent surgery. They say she is expected to recover, and the other children present have been placed in emergency protective custody.

At the time of the incident, with the evidence provided by officials, Owings was initially charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and was then booked into the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department Detention Center.

He was then released Monday on a $5,000 bond, but as the investigation continued, more information was collected and it was determined Owings did intend lethal harm, officials say. According to investigators, Owings slashed the teen victim’s throat with a folding blade.

Owings charges were then upgraded and issued Wednesday for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and resisting law enforcement officers, according to the Sumter Police Department.

A state Department of Social Services’ probable cause hearing was held Wednesday to keep the children in protective custody and Owings failed to make an appearance.

Officials say Owings has ties to other parts of the state and is believed to be driving a brown 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe with SC license tag, 2282PJ.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about Owings’ location is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC or visiting the link here.

The Sumter Police Department says an up to $5,000 cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

