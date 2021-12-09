Support Local Businesses
UPDATE: Missing Indiana teens located

Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis
Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis(Seymour Police Department)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Seymour Police Department announced two teenagers who had last been seen on Nov. 24 have been found safe.

Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis, were reported missing after being last seen in Indianapolis.

On Thursday, police said the two teenagers have been located and are safe at this time.

“Please allow them and their families privacy during this difficult time,” Seymour Police posted on Facebook.

