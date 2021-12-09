UPS creates 315 baskets of food, essentials and toys for Russell neighborhood single parent families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A double drop off brings essentials, gifts and support to deserving families at the Louisville Central Community Center. It’s a special delivery made every year for more than a decade.

Kevin Fields runs the Louisville Central Community Center. The center host’s programs to support single-parent families now and in their futures.

“Our mission is to advance equity through empowerment,” Fields said. “We want to give, give, give until we see the kind of change and economic conditions we know is necessary.”

UPS has helped with nearly 3,000 baskets for families in the Russell neighborhood over the past 11 years. UPS employees personally ensured those baskets were lovingly filled, colleting essentials, food and toys. Mackenzie Wolz works with UPS and dreams of becoming a social worker. She said looking at the baskets of bread, plates, blankets and more reminds her of the reality across the community.

“Knowing it’s a need and being able to give back to a problem we have,” Wolz said. “It’s a really good feeling.”

Deborah Grant was once on the receiving end of support. A third generation family of Beecher Terrace low income housing. Now she helps run the programming at the Louisville Central Community Center and organize the drop off and the collection day for families.

“I have been there,” Grant said. “I’ve been on the welfare to work program. I know what it is not to have, I was a single mom so this time of year it’s always a hardship.”

More than 20 UPS volunteers dropped off 315 baskets. It started with 25 baskets in their car in 2009, then 65 baskets in 2011.

“Now we have grown to two, 53 foot feeders,” said Lis Reid, a UPS manager.

UPS supervisor Eric Benson has been helping and supporting the collection and creation of the baskets since its start. UPS chose the LCCC because of its impact.

“It’s a lot more difficult in the city, in the community,” Benson said. “There’s a lot of need out there and UPS always steps up.”

Wolz and co-worker Cameron Robinson said with each lift of a basket, they know they’re lifting up a family.

“Knowing the families these baskets will impact, especially around the holiday and getting everyone together to help the community as a whole… it just brings everybody together,” Robinson said.

“Having bread or plates or the regular 73 cent canned food,” Wolz said. “Some people can’t afford that so it’s something to really think about.”

They’re not just looking at the impact this year it’s the mark they made in past years and years to come.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.