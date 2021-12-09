Support Local Businesses
VIDEO: Academy at Shawnee security guard injured while breaking up fight outside school

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fights reported outside of the Academy at Shawnee on Wednesday afternoon prompted Louisville Metro Police response and injured one security guard.

According to MetroSafe dispatchers, LMPD was called to the middle and high school, located on Herman Street, around 2:32 p.m. Wednesday.

During a fight that was caught on camera, a security guard can be seen attempting to break up the fight, when a student appears to crawl over his back and push him to the ground. The guard then falls on the ground and appears to injure his head.

JCPS Communications Manager Mark Hebert said the guard had “slipped, fell and was inadvertently kicked.” EMS was called to the scene, but the security guard was not sent to the hospital, Hebert said.

The students involved in the incident will be disciplined based on JCPS policy, the school district confirmed.

Back in August, another set of fights outside of the Academy at Shawnee was captured on video during the first week of school. That situation was placed under investigation and it is unclear if the students involved faced punishment.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

