Vince Tyra resigns as UofL athletic director

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Vince Tyra is no longer the athletic director at the University of Louisville.

Tyra submitted his letter of resignation to the university, effective Wednesday, Dec. 8, Kenny Klein, the senior associate athletic director at UofL, confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

A modification of Tyra’s contract was approved on Wednesday by the UofL Board of Trustees, allowing both termination of employment contracts and removing non-competition clauses, allowing Tyra to leave UofL without the school’s 30-day notice requirement.

Reports have circulated that Tyra is in talks to become the athletic director at Florida State University.

Tyra’s resignation become effective just one day before Neeli Bendapudi, the president of UofL since 2018, was officially announced as the next president of Penn State on Thursday.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.