1 UofL volleyball sweeps #16 Florida in NCAA volleyball Regional semifinal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - #1 UofL is still perfect. The Cards improved to 31-0 with a straight sets win over #16 Florida in an NCAA Regional semifinal on Thursday afternoon at Freedom Hall.

On a day that saw the university lose a president and an athletic director, this team provided a beacon of light.

“We’re really focused on what we’re doing and I think fans are still really proud to be here and proud to support us and it’s just great to be able to deliver when there’s a lot of chaos going on,” UofL head coach Dani Busboom Kelly said. “So I’m proud of our team, staying focused and I don’t think that affects anything we’re planning to do the next couple of days, hopefully next weekend too.”

The Cards handled the Gators 25-16, 25-22, 25-12 to advance to the Elite Eight for the second straight season and the second time in school history.

“Just coming out there and seeing all these fans behind us cheering. It was a cool experience,” UofL outside hitter Anna DeBeer said. “You have that feeling at L&N Arena, just to see all the people in the city that come and support us, it’s just been awesome.”

UofL face #8 Georgia Tech on Saturday night at 6 p.m. for a spot in the Final Four.

The Cards beat the Yellow Jackets twice this season, both sweeps.

