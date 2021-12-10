Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Rare overnight severe weather outbreak likely tonight

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Storms with damaging winds, tornadoes, & flash flooding tonight 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.
  • Windy and much colder by Saturday afternoon once storms exit
  • Warming back up next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 10 p.m., we’ll start watching for strong to severe storms with damaging winds, tornadoes, and localized flash flooding. There will be both individual supercell storms and lines of storms through 8 a.m. Saturday, so this will be a long-running event. Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts Saturday morning, like a NOAA Weather Radio in alert mode and the WAVE 3 Weather app.

Once storms depart completely by midday, we’ll be left with falling temperatures and gusty winds Saturday.

Saturday night will be calm, cold, and partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

Sunday is a mostly sunny and cool day with highs near 50.

We’ll be calm and warmer as we head toward the next workweek with highs bumping back into the 60s by Tuesday and to near 70 degrees by Wednesday. Rain chances return by late next week.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Ryan Hoke
Grab-N-Go Weather Update: Alert Day 12/10 — 3PM

Most Read

Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market....
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Sellersburg-based painting company
Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other...
Man accused of murdering highway maintenance worker, shooting LMPD officer refuses to show up to court again
The footage appeared to show two students using an object to sexually assault another male...
2 St. X students charged for sexual assault of another student captured on video
Katina Powell, the woman who wrote the book “Breaking Cardinal Rules” detailing UofL...
Katina Powell arrested after allegedly shoplifting more than $800 from grocery store
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Bendapudi leaving UofL to become president at Penn State

Latest News

Ryan Hoke
Grab-N-Go Weather Update: Alert Day 12/10 — 3PM
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is on high alert as we await the possibility of severe...
WAVE 3 News upcoming Alert Day — 3 p.m. Dec. 10
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/10
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/9