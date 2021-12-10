ALERT DAY: Rare overnight severe weather outbreak likely tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms with damaging winds, tornadoes, & flash flooding tonight 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Windy and much colder by Saturday afternoon once storms exit

Warming back up next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 10 p.m., we’ll start watching for strong to severe storms with damaging winds, tornadoes, and localized flash flooding. There will be both individual supercell storms and lines of storms through 8 a.m. Saturday, so this will be a long-running event. Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts Saturday morning, like a NOAA Weather Radio in alert mode and the WAVE 3 Weather app.

Once storms depart completely by midday, we’ll be left with falling temperatures and gusty winds Saturday.

Saturday night will be calm, cold, and partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

Sunday is a mostly sunny and cool day with highs near 50.

We’ll be calm and warmer as we head toward the next workweek with highs bumping back into the 60s by Tuesday and to near 70 degrees by Wednesday. Rain chances return by late next week.

