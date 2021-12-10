BBB warns of online pet scams this holiday season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kimberly Cappellano was searching for her dream dog earlier this year.

“I started out searching for a website or a company or a family that was selling puppies and I ended up finding one that was very professional looking and organized,” said Kimberly Cappellano, victim of a pet adoption scam.

Cappellano says the website said the company was based out of Maryland and even sent her videos of her future Boston Terrier.

She sent $1,000 to the company then the company was supposed to ship the dog to Omaha.

But that never happened.

“They started to play games with me. They were not willing to speak on the phone. They were only willing to communicate through text or email. That was one red flag that I noticed.”

Cappellano isn’t alone. The Better Business Bureau says animal adoption scams are on the rise.

“These are people who are looking for a furry friend to add to the mix and unfortunately all too often they are looking to online retailers which might not have that proven track record and might not be legitimate at all,” said Josh Planos, Better Business Bureau.

There are some things to be on the look for. The BBB says when scammers start to ask for more money non-stop—you should be aware.

“Telling a prospective pet buyer that the pet is on its way but you need to use a temperature-controlled crate that you have to pay for. And, oh wait the pet got caught up in the airport so now it’s in quarantine so that’s an extra $250 and the dollar amount keeps adding up.”

Cappellano says she wants to warn others across the Omaha metro of scammers. She says if you are on the lookout for a new pet this holiday season—make sure you ask for one thing.

“Ask for a vet reference. Call the vet that breeder says that they are working with and make sure that this person has indeed been working with them.”

The BBB says this is the time of year when pet scams increase and when people are the most vulnerable.

They say the best thing you can do is stay local and make sure you meet your future pet in person before handing over cash.

🚨SCAM ALERT: Online animal adoptions🚨



Exercise extreme caution if shopping for a pet online.

Pet scam-related reports are expected to double this year compared to those reported in 2019.



Read more here: https://t.co/Jq4R3WngA1#BBB | #StartWithTrust — BBB | Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Iowa (@TodayWithBBB) December 9, 2021

