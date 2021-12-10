Bellarmine beats Asbury 87-55 in “home” game in KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine, playing on their own court, beat Asbury 87-55 Thursday night in the KFC Yum! Center.

As part of a deal with the University of Louisville to allow for the NCAA volleyball regional to be played at Freedom Hall, the Knights moved the game game from Saturday night and to the KFC Yum! Center. Admission and parking in a nearby garage well free.

“There are so many people to thank,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “Scott Weigandt, Josh Heird, what I’m proud of everybody did this for the young people. If we do this for young people we’re all gonna benefit. This is about the Louisville volleyball team and their incredible run to a national championship, the Bellarmine basketball team who’s finishing final exams. This is about putting young people first.”

Dylan Penn led the Knights with 18 points, a career-high 11 rebounds and six assists.

CJ Fleming and Ethan Claycomb added 15 points each.

The Knights improve to 4-6 with the win and will be back in action, on the same court, in Freedom Hall on Friday at 7 p.m. against Midway.

