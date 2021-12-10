Support Local Businesses
FBI looking for leads on wire fraud suspect

Jemel Revon Bell, 52, shown in a photo taken in 2002, is wanted by the FBI on conspiracy to...
Jemel Revon Bell, 52, shown in a photo taken in 2002, is wanted by the FBI on conspiracy to commit wire fraud and multiple wire fraud charges.(Source: FBI)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI is asking for help from the public to find a man who has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Louisville.

Jemel Revon Bell, 52, is wanted on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud.

The FBI says Bell and a second man, James Stewart, Jr., were part of a scheme to obtain a line of credit from a Louisville-based business under false pretenses. Bell and Stewart then used the line of credit to obtain more than $1 million worth of high end goods, while never intending to pay for the items.

Stewart was arrested by FBI agents in July, but Bell remains at large. The FBI says Bell has ties to the New York City area, along with Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

Bell is 5′11″ tall and weighs between 170-200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Bell may have a scar on his left eyebrow or in the area of his left eye.

Anyone with information on Bell’s location is asked to their local FBI office or 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

