FORECAST: Foggy afternoon with thunderstorms ramping up later tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS : Significant threat for nighttime severe thunderstorms/tornadoes overnight

WINDY : Strong wind gusts Saturday will send temperature plummeting during the day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WAVE 3 News Alert Day will kick in tonight for the severe thunderstorm threat.

For the afternoon, expect a period of fog/drizzle before the wind stirs things up a bit more closer to the evening period. The early evening looks quiet.

The action gets going around 11 p.m., and thereafter, the threat for severe thunderstorms will remain. It won’t storm every hour, but the threat will be there until the front passes around 8 a.m. Be alert! Severe thunderstorms may still be ongoing at sunrise with the action leaving rapidly to the east. However, the strong wind gusts will remain with us all day long.

This time it will be a cold wind with the chill factor dropping into the 30s by midday. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 32 degrees. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

