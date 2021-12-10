Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Storms end quickly this AM, now we face a cold and windy day

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • WINDY: Strong wind gusts Saturday will send temperature plummeting during the day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early rounds of rain will quickly head to the east. Now attention turns to the strong wind gusts from the W/NW up to 40 miles per hour.

Temperatures will be falling as well with wind chills dropping into the 20s by the late afternoon.

Just a few clouds around tonight with a partly cloudy sky. It will be a cold night!

Sunday is a mostly sunny and cool day with highs near 50. Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.

Quiet weather will kick in Sunday and likely hold for a good chunk of next week with warmer weather by mid-week.

