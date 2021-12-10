FORECAST: A warm day before a WAVE 3 News Alert Day kicks in late tonight

ALERT DAYS

TONIGHT 11 p.m. - SATURDAY 8 a.m. (12/10-11)

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS: Significant threat for nighttime severe thunderstorms/tornadoes overnight

WINDY: Strong wind gusts Saturday will send temperature plummeting during the day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A WAVE 3 News Alert Day will kick in tonight for the severe thunderstorm threat. For the daytime period today, just low clouds with spotty drizzle at times. We will warm back into the 60s this afternoon.

The early evening looks quiet. The action gets going around 11 p.m. and thereafter the threat for severe thunderstorms will remain. It won’t storm every hour, but the threat will be there until the front passes around 8 a.m. Be alert!

Severe thunderstorms may still be ongoing at sunrise with the action leaving rapidly to the east. However, the strong wind gusts will remain with us all day long. This time it will be a cold wind with the chill factor dropping into the 30s by midday. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 32F. Winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Quiet weather will kick in Sunday and likely hold for a good chunk of next week with warmer weather by midweek.

