Gov. Beshear discusses Rep. Massie’s tweet, CRT, state budget proposal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - From Critical Race Theory to the controversial Twitter photo from Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY), Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY) sat down with WBKO News to address these topics among others.

RELATED: Gov. Andy Beshear reflects on his response to COVID-19 pandemic

“I don’t think that that was a response by him to national events. But I think you can be a strong supporter of the Second Amendment. But also remember, we’ve got to be good human beings. And some people are going through horrific trauma right now,” responded Beshear.

Other topics of great interest right now include the discussion of Critical Race Theory in public classrooms. The state school board recently denounced any anti-CRT legislation which includes legislation that has been pre-filed for the 2022 General Assembly.

“We don’t have any school system that I know of right now using CRT whatsoever. Now, what we need to be able to do in our schools, is teach our history,” said Beshear. “There are great moments and there are moments that we got wrong. And we should allow our students to be able to talk to one another about how they feel about those moments. It’s important as a state that we can all live together and learn from one another. So my hope is that we can all be reasonable.”

Regarding state political news, Beshear is expected to present his state budget proposal for the next two years to lawmakers. He said his proposal consists of improving public education, infrastructure and health care.

“You are going to see historic or near historic investment in K through 12 and post-secondary education and in technical training and certificate programs to ensure that we can keep this momentum going. You’re going to see continued focus on health care, which is a basic human right. More investment than we’ve ever seen in our physical infrastructure, our roads, our bridges, sewer, water,” said Beshear.

Beshear will be running for re-election next year. There have not been any Republicans that have filed to run against him at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.