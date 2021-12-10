Support Local Businesses
‘I think about him every day’: Mother seeks justice for 2-month-old killed in May

By Olivia Russell
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Embry was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence on Monday. He’s accused of killing his two-month-old son, Travis Embry, in May.

Police said Thomas Embry had an extensive CPS and domestic violence history on record.

Mother Apryl Burgess said she was outside when Thomas Embry came looking for help. She said the baby was unresponsive when she went inside to help.

“I think about him every day. I think about him constantly,” she told WAVE 3 News in an exclusive interview.

She said she had questions about her son’s death for months. The autopsy report confirmed Travis died from an inflicted closed head injury, more commonly known as shaken baby syndrome.

“It physically hit me in the chest,” she described. “It was like someone physically punched me in the chest, knocked the wind out of me.”

Her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Embry, is now charged with murder-domestic violence and criminal abuse first degree on a child 12 or under.

Burgess said she hasn’t talked to him in several months, and life hasn’t been the same since she lost Travis.

“As whole as I can make it, as good as I can make it, it will never be 100 percent,” Burgess said. “All I can do is try to get to that 100 percent mark to where I feel okay again.”

Burgess has already waited seven months and she knows the legal process is another long road ahead, but now her number one purpose in life is justice for Travis.

“I’ve never had a greater purpose than this: to be my son’s voice,” she said.

In court on Thursday, a judge placed Embry on $100,000 full cash bond and added him on home incarceration based on the “egregiousness” of his case.

His next court date is set for Dec. 17.

