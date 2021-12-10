Jefferson County Clerk’s Office introduces new anti-fraud software for Louisvillians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a growing number of scams across the country. One of those scams, although rarely present in Louisville in recent years, is mortgage and property fraud. However, you can now take quick easy action to avoid it from happening to you.

With the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office’s new ClerkAlert system, every time a new document is recorded in your name or your business’s name, you can receive an instantaneous alert.

”We’re trying to get on top of things by getting those folks informed as quickly as we possibly can,” said IT Director David Summerfield, “and this happens within seconds.”

Summerfield said in the 24 years he’s been at the clerk’s office, he’s seen these scams happen only a handful of times, but for example, if a new mortgage is applied for under your name or business and you’re not aware, things could get difficult. Jefferson County Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said they want to prevent these things happening from right inside her office.

“Any mortgage, deed, will, all of that comes right here,” said Holsclaw. “I think it’s a great opportunity for people in the community to sign up. It’s free. I’m not charging for it. Most states are charging.”

To sign up, you can visit the Jefferson County Clerk website. You’ll only need to provide your name and email address.

