Katina Powell arrested after allegedly shoplifting more than $800 from grocery store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Katina Powell, the woman who wrote the book “Breaking Cardinal Rules” detailing UofL Basketball’s sex scandal, appeared in court on Thursday morning on new charges.

Powell was arrested on Dec. 8 after police said she walked out of a Kroger store on Taylorsville Road without paying for more than $800 worth of items.

An arrest report states Powell and a co-defendant walked out of the store past checkout when a manager noticed and followed them outside.

The store then called police and gave a description of the two suspects.

Police said they later found Powell walking in front of another store after ditching the cart off of the property.

The co-defendant was also located and arrested.

Powell entered a not guilty plea and was placed on a $500 cash bond. She will be due back in court on Dec. 17.

