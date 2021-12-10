Support Local Businesses
Lexington man says porch pirate stole Christmas present for his little boy

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re two weeks away from Christmas, and many are watching to see if their packages will arrive on time. Some packages are making it to the front porch, but they’re stolen before they’re placed under the tree. One Lexington man said someone stole a Christmas gift from his little boy.

It all started with a knock at the door and a missed notification.

“I saw it on my Ring and responded to it five minutes too late,” said Jesse Warren.

Ring Doorbell video shows a red-headed woman wearing a gray t-shirt and black leggings standing on Warren’s porch.

“In the video, she comes to the front door, she rings the doorbell to see if anybody’s home, looks around and then after that, she waits for about 30 seconds… Just grabs the package and after that, just throws them in her car,” Warren said.

Warren said he’s not taking any chances, so he made another purchase that’s pirate-proof.

“We have bought a lockbox and we have bolted it to the ground with a code for delivery drivers to place in to keep that from happening again,” Warren said.

He said the steel box isn’t going anywhere, but the porch pirate has.

“She apparently has been hitting my neighborhood pretty hard lately, she has hit several houses around there,” Warren said.

He said he immediately posted the video on Facebook.

“Oh yeah, I wanted to make her famous,” Warren said.

Warren said his son’s gift was replaced, but not his trust.

He said he was told by officers this porch pirate has been identified. We reached out to Lexington police to see if the department knows of her whereabouts but have not heard back.

