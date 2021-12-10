Support Local Businesses
LMDC opens doors to holiday celebrations

LMDC allows each cell to participate in a holiday decoration contest. Winners are rewarded with outside food including Lee’s Famous Recipe and pizza.(WAVE 3 News)
By Ken Baker
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For nine months, Marie Miller has been housed here inside of LMDC.

Helping to keep her mind occupied is the annual “Christmas Decorating of the Dorms.”

“It helps to bring the dorms together where there is not arguing and fighting it brings us closer together,” Miller said.

For the past 20 years, LMDC allows each cell to participate in a holiday decoration contest. Winners are rewarded with outside food including Lee’s Famous Recipe and pizza.

Miller and her crew won first place for their floor.

The paper elves, makeshift cookies and tinsel help ease the pain of not seeing her seven children for the holidays.

“So, it makes it feel like more like home in here, like Christmas, not where you are like comfortable because no one wants to get comfortable,” Miller said.

LMDC invited our cameras behind bars amid a firestorm as four people in one year have died while in custody as of last week.

Jail administration has said there is an overcrowding issue with cells, a shortage of staffing and more inmates entering the facility with chronic health issues.

The jail administration said while solutions are being remedied, initiatives like this help boost both morale for officers and inmates.

“One of the best ways to do that is keep the inmates busy,” Major Darrell Goodlette said. “Hopefully this will help make the inmates better behaved it helps to keep the inmates better behaved and more constructive and helps the officer’s job be a little bit easier.”

All the inmates and cells were shown seemed to take pride in their Christmas decorating, including cells that were overcrowded.

Staff added that as simple as the contest might seem, it actually leads to lower incidents among inmates.

“I would like the officers to feel like help is on the way we’re trying to address problems as they come up,” Goodlette said. “We’re doing some positive things. Believe me we want the jail to be fully staffed.”

