Man found guilty of raping a 6-year-old girl

James Sanders convicted of raping 6-year-old girl.
James Sanders convicted of raping 6-year-old girl.(Christian County Jail)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has been found guilty of raping a 6-year-old girl.

On March 20, 2020, Detective Katie Pate with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations that an adult male James A. Sanders, 22, had sexually assaulted a 6-year-old female.

On June 12, 2020, the Grand Jury met in Ohio County and Detective Pate presented the investigation.

The Grand Jury indicted Sanders and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The indictment warrant was served on July 1, 2020.

Since then, Sanders has been in the Christian County Detention Center.

On December 8, 2021, the criminal trial began in Ohio County.

James A Sanders was found guilty of the following: Rape, 1st Degree, Victim U/12 years of age, on December 10, 2021.

The Jury sentenced Sanders to 20 years in prison.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Jury for their attentiveness and dedication to this trial.

“We know it is not easy to serve and listen to cases like this. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank Blake Chambers and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for their hard work and assistance. We are blessed to have a Commonwealth Attorney who is passionate about protecting our children. Lastly, a huge thank you to our community partner, the Children’s Advocacy Center in Henderson, Ky and Doctor Jennifer Liles MD.”

The forensic interview and medical examination helped determine the outcome of this trial.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

