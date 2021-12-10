Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Meade County HS ‘shooting threat’ investigation ongoing; virtual learning continues Friday

The Meade County High School complex
The Meade County High School complex
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Students and staff of Meade County High School will once again take part in virtual learning as an investigation into a “threat of school violence” is ongoing.

On Thursday night, a letter to students’ parents and staff said the Meade County School District, Brandenburg City Police and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office are making progress in the investigation.

The school administration confirmed Wednesday that it had received a threat of a school shooting directed towards Meade County High School for Dec. 9.

“Through active interviewing of individuals, advanced electronic analysis, and collaboration with multiple agencies, the commitment to identifying responsible individual(s) is advancing,” the school district wrote.

Meade County High School students and staff will not report to the school in-person, instead partaking in virtual learning on Friday.

The school district said law enforcement and school officials determined it is safe for other Meade County Schools to continue normal operations.

“The community’s partnership with our school and law enforcement continues to allow for our schools to remain a safe learning environment,” the letter reads.

Meade County Schools said an update would be provided Sunday on school status for the high school on Monday morning.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market....
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Sellersburg-based painting company
Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other...
Man accused of murdering highway maintenance worker, shooting LMPD officer refuses to show up to court again
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of JCPS student shot, killed at bus stop
Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis
UPDATE: Missing Indiana teens located
Two students from St. Xavier High School have been arrested and charged in connection with a...
2 St. X students charged for sexual assault of another student captured on video

Latest News

Two local veterans were welcomed home after traveling to Hawaii to participate in the 80th...
World War II veterans return to Louisville after participating in Pearl Harbor anniversary
New billboard honors Young Dolph near scene of shooting
New billboard honors Young Dolph near scene of shooting
WAVE 3 News - Thursday evening, December 9, 2021
WAVE 3 News - Thursday evening, December 9, 2021
Neeli Bendapudi was hired as UofL's 18th president on April 3, 2018 to replace Dr. James Ramsey.
Bendapudi leaving UofL to become president at Penn State