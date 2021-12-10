Meade County HS ‘shooting threat’ investigation ongoing; virtual learning continues Friday

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Students and staff of Meade County High School will once again take part in virtual learning as an investigation into a “threat of school violence” is ongoing.

On Thursday night, a letter to students’ parents and staff said the Meade County School District, Brandenburg City Police and the Meade County Sheriff’s Office are making progress in the investigation.

The school administration confirmed Wednesday that it had received a threat of a school shooting directed towards Meade County High School for Dec. 9.

“Through active interviewing of individuals, advanced electronic analysis, and collaboration with multiple agencies, the commitment to identifying responsible individual(s) is advancing,” the school district wrote.

Meade County High School students and staff will not report to the school in-person, instead partaking in virtual learning on Friday.

The school district said law enforcement and school officials determined it is safe for other Meade County Schools to continue normal operations.

“The community’s partnership with our school and law enforcement continues to allow for our schools to remain a safe learning environment,” the letter reads.

Meade County Schools said an update would be provided Sunday on school status for the high school on Monday morning.

