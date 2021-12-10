Metro Council to vote on City of Louisville employee pay raises

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers and Louisville Metro Department of Corrections Officers have pleaded for higher pay, as WAVE3 News has reported.

There are other employees who help push local government forward who say they want their share too.

If approved by Metro Council next week, the employees may get a pay adjustment for the first time since 2016.

Louisville Metro Human Resources Director, Ernestine Booth-Henry, said Louisville is losing out hiring and retaining qualified quality employees because the pay just isn’t adequate.

Booth-Henry said compared to other markets, Louisville is behind in pay and salary.

Since the last pay adjustment, the markets have evolved making it tough for Louisville to keep the employees it has, much less be able to promote them to upper management roles.

Human Resources said based on employees exit surveys, the reason comes back to the pay scale. A manager’s level pay is less than what a subordinate would make.

On Thursday, Louisville Metro’s Budget Committee approved for Clerk’s office employees to get a 4 percent raise. Supervisors and managers would get a 3 percent raise.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office employees would get a 5 percent pay increase.

”This will absolutely better position us in the market so we can lead the market instead of lagging that’s where we are right now,” Henry-Booth said. “That should be our strategic goal; our compensation strategy to offer the most competitive rate for our employees.”

Without Metro Council approval, Booth-Henry said the exodus will continue.

Currently, Metro Government workforce has an 8 percent turnover rate.

During Thursday’s Budget Committee meeting, Councilman Anthony Piagentini called on the Governor and State Legislators to consider using the unallocated portion of the billion dollars the commonwealth has from American Rescue Plan (ARP) money and direct some of that to help out Louisville Metro Government.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.