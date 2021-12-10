Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

New billboard honors Young Dolph near scene of shooting

New billboard honors Young Dolph near scene of shooting
New billboard honors Young Dolph near scene of shooting
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tonight a new billboard featuring Memphis rapper Young Dolph has been unveiled right above the location where he was shot to death last month.

This is a look at the “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” billboard on Airways Boulevard by the Makeda’s Cookies.

Young Dolph’s partner started the campaign after the death of her own brother.

The goal of “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” is to raise money for families who lost their husbands and fathers to violent crime.

Earlier this week, Memphis city council made an unanimous vote to approve the honorary renaming of Dunn Road, between Airways and Hays, after Young Dolph.

Memphis police are still searching for Young Dolph’s killers.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market....
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Sellersburg-based painting company
Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other...
Man accused of murdering highway maintenance worker, shooting LMPD officer refuses to show up to court again
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of JCPS student shot, killed at bus stop
Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis
UPDATE: Missing Indiana teens located
Two students from St. Xavier High School have been arrested and charged in connection with a...
2 St. X students charged for sexual assault of another student captured on video

Latest News

The Meade County High School complex
Meade County HS ‘shooting threat’ investigation ongoing; virtual learning continues Friday
Two local veterans were welcomed home after traveling to Hawaii to participate in the 80th...
World War II veterans return to Louisville after participating in Pearl Harbor anniversary
WAVE 3 News - Thursday evening, December 9, 2021
WAVE 3 News - Thursday evening, December 9, 2021
Neeli Bendapudi was hired as UofL's 18th president on April 3, 2018 to replace Dr. James Ramsey.
Bendapudi leaving UofL to become president at Penn State