Parents of 16 year old killed at JCPS bus stop speak out on arrest of 2 juveniles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tyree Smith’s mother Sherita Smith said the arrest of two 16-year-old suspects, two and a half months after her teen son was killed, brings her some comfort but little satisfaction. Her son was only 16.

”It would be justice for me,” Sherita Smith said. “Even though it’s going to be another kid in the justice system, but there’s no other place for them than jail. I don’t want them dead, so I want them in jail.”

Tyree Smith’s mother and stepfather spoke to reporters for the first time since the arrest of two teenagers on Friday, discussing the experience of seeing the suspects. The couple said they had never seen the suspects before and have no idea who they are or why they shot their son.

They referred to them as children who had taken his life while also squandering their own.

“I don’t know, these are Little kids,” Tyree Smith’s stepfather, Eric Shirley, said. “These are very little kids, and it’s a shame that your whole life is going to be thrown away and you ain’t even got started.”

“I just think us as a community, we’ve got to do better,” Smith said. “These are kids and my son was a kid. So I just hate the fact that lives are being affected. Not only my son, but the kids that come here, the kids that did it, everything. Everybody is — other families are being affected.”

Tyree Smith’s family said they cannot reveal details that were shared with them by the detectives. Shirley, however, said the suspect were not targeting his stepson.

Announcing the arrests on Thursday, LMPD Chief Erika Shields offered condolences to Smith, praising her son and acknowledging the tragedy of his violent death.

“Tyree was an all-star student, and he was doing everything we asked of kids,” Shields said. “And he’s murdered, standing, waiting at the school bus.”

”The Chief was right about that,” Smith said. “I do think it was a big hit on the community. It was a big hit on everyone.”

