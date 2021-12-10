Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Parents of 16 year old killed at JCPS bus stop speak out on arrest of 2 juveniles

Sherita Smith and her son, Tyree Smith
Sherita Smith and her son, Tyree Smith(Sherita Smith)
By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tyree Smith’s mother Sherita Smith said the arrest of two 16-year-old suspects, two and a half months after her teen son was killed, brings her some comfort but little satisfaction. Her son was only 16.

”It would be justice for me,” Sherita Smith said. “Even though it’s going to be another kid in the justice system, but there’s no other place for them than jail. I don’t want them dead, so I want them in jail.”

Tyree Smith’s mother and stepfather spoke to reporters for the first time since the arrest of two teenagers on Friday, discussing the experience of seeing the suspects. The couple said they had never seen the suspects before and have no idea who they are or why they shot their son.

They referred to them as children who had taken his life while also squandering their own.

“I don’t know, these are Little kids,” Tyree Smith’s stepfather, Eric Shirley, said. “These are very little kids, and it’s a shame that your whole life is going to be thrown away and you ain’t even got started.”

“I just think us as a community, we’ve got to do better,” Smith said. “These are kids and my son was a kid. So I just hate the fact that lives are being affected. Not only my son, but the kids that come here, the kids that did it, everything. Everybody is — other families are being affected.”

Tyree Smith’s family said they cannot reveal details that were shared with them by the detectives. Shirley, however, said the suspect were not targeting his stepson.

Announcing the arrests on Thursday, LMPD Chief Erika Shields offered condolences to Smith, praising her son and acknowledging the tragedy of his violent death.

“Tyree was an all-star student, and he was doing everything we asked of kids,” Shields said. “And he’s murdered, standing, waiting at the school bus.”

”The Chief was right about that,” Smith said. “I do think it was a big hit on the community. It was a big hit on everyone.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market....
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Sellersburg-based painting company
Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other...
Man accused of murdering highway maintenance worker, shooting LMPD officer refuses to show up to court again
The footage appeared to show two students using an object to sexually assault another male...
2 St. X students charged for sexual assault of another student captured on video
Katina Powell, the woman who wrote the book “Breaking Cardinal Rules” detailing UofL...
Katina Powell arrested after allegedly shoplifting more than $800 from grocery store
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Bendapudi leaving UofL to become president at Penn State

Latest News

The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
LMDC allows each cell to participate in a holiday decoration contest. Winners are rewarded with...
LMDC opens doors to holiday celebrations
20-year-old Garrett Minton is accused of abusing a girl for over half a decade.
Seymour man admits to sexually abusing girl for years
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County