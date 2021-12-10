Support Local Businesses
Police: Ky. woman pours gasoline on convenience store clerk, tries to light fire

36-year-old Felicia Helton
36-year-old Felicia Helton(Boyd County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police said an Ashland woman was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly poured gasoline on a convenience store clerk.

Ashland police said just after 9:00 Thursday morning, 36-year-old Felicia Helton walked into the convenience store along 22nd St. and Winchester Ave., poured gasoline on a clerk and counter, then tried to light a fire.

Officers said customers jumped in and subdued Helton until officers responded.

Helton was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.

