Scottsburg man subject of Indiana Silver Alert found in Louisville

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a Scottsburg, Indiana man believed to be endangered was found in Louisville on Friday.

Zachary Curley, 21, was found by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, who alerted Scottsburg Police Department investigators.

Curley had last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. Curley was believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

