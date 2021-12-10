Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Scottsburg man subject of Indiana Silver Alert found in Louisville

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for Zachary Curley, 21, of Scottsburg.
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for Zachary Curley, 21, of Scottsburg.(Source: Indiana State Police)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a Scottsburg, Indiana man believed to be endangered was found in Louisville on Friday.

Zachary Curley, 21, was found by Louisville Metro Police Department officers, who alerted Scottsburg Police Department investigators.

Curley had last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. Curley was believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market....
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Sellersburg-based painting company
Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other...
Man accused of murdering highway maintenance worker, shooting LMPD officer refuses to show up to court again
The footage appeared to show two students using an object to sexually assault another male...
2 St. X students charged for sexual assault of another student captured on video
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Bendapudi leaving UofL to become president at Penn State
UofL Athletic Director Vince Tyra
Vince Tyra resigns as UofL athletic director

Latest News

Louisville Metro Hall
Metro Council to vote on City of Louisville employee pay raises
Though the snowfall was minor, the consequences were significant in and around Louisville...
Overnight snow causes crashes in Southern Indiana, downtown Louisville
At just 2 years old, Rocky Wayne has a lot to celebrate.
Two-year-old released from hospital after successful heart transplant
GEDDI celebrates one year anniversary
GEDDI celebrates their one-year anniversary