Scottsburg man subject of Indiana Silver Alert

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Scottsburg, Indiana man believed to be endangered.

Zachary Curley, 21, was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday. Curley is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Curley is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a brown canvas coat with grey trim, light blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Zachary Curley is asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.