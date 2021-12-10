Seymour man admits to sexually abusing girl for years

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man is behind bars after admitting to police he had sexually abused an underage girl for years.

Seymour Police Department said they were contacted last week by child protective services concerning 20-year-old Garrett Minton’s alleged abuse of the girl for more than five years.

The alleged abuse happened when both Minton and the victim were juveniles.

Having admitted to the police what he did, Minton has been charged with rape, child molestation, and confinement.

He is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

