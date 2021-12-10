Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Seymour man admits to sexually abusing girl for years

20-year-old Garrett Minton is accused of abusing a girl for over half a decade.
20-year-old Garrett Minton is accused of abusing a girl for over half a decade.(Jackson County Sheriff’s Department)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man is behind bars after admitting to police he had sexually abused an underage girl for years.

Seymour Police Department said they were contacted last week by child protective services concerning 20-year-old Garrett Minton’s alleged abuse of the girl for more than five years.

The alleged abuse happened when both Minton and the victim were juveniles.

Having admitted to the police what he did, Minton has been charged with rape, child molestation, and confinement.

He is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market....
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Sellersburg-based painting company
Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other...
Man accused of murdering highway maintenance worker, shooting LMPD officer refuses to show up to court again
The footage appeared to show two students using an object to sexually assault another male...
2 St. X students charged for sexual assault of another student captured on video
Katina Powell, the woman who wrote the book “Breaking Cardinal Rules” detailing UofL...
Katina Powell arrested after allegedly shoplifting more than $800 from grocery store
Dr. Neeli Bendapudi (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Bendapudi leaving UofL to become president at Penn State

Latest News

The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. Officials say...
Sumter man accused of slashing 15-year-old daughter’s throat in custody, officials say
LMDC allows each cell to participate in a holiday decoration contest. Winners are rewarded with...
LMDC opens doors to holiday celebrations
Sherita Smith and her son, Tyree Smith
Parents of 16 year old killed at JCPS bus stop speak out on arrest of 2 juveniles
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Man to be charged for dumping FedEx packages in ravine in Blount County