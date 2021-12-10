StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/10

Alert Day remains in effect for 11pm tonight through 8am Saturday as of this update.

Confidence is higher with the severe potential in the 3am-6am window but lower before and after that focused timeframe.

Both damaging winds and tornadoes will be on the table for this setup due to the very strong wind fields tonight. It is the nocturnal timing and the fact we don’t get these setups often in December, that requires extra attention to make sure those with limited access to updates and/or live in a structure that is at risk.

The video today will cover all of this in much more detail, but it is important to stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App/Newscasts for the very LATEST data trends as this setup will continue to evolve.

Stay safe and let’s hope the bite is not as bad as the bark.

