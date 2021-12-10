Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

World War II veterans return to Louisville after participating in Pearl Harbor anniversary

Two local veterans were welcomed home after traveling to Hawaii to participate in the 80th...
Two local veterans were welcomed home after traveling to Hawaii to participate in the 80th anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor ceremony.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two local veterans were welcomed home after traveling to Hawaii to participate in the 80th anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor ceremony.

97-year-old WWII Marine veteran Stanley Parnell, from Louisville, wanted to take part and be with fellow veterans in Hawaii on the anniversary on Dec. 7.

“I’ve been wanting to go to this place for quite a while,” Parnell said. “I’ve been there in ‘75, Pearl Harbor, and I got to go back.”

Parnell took his three kids along for the trip.

He also traveled along with Elizabethtown veteran Charles O’Bryan along to Pearl Harbor. O’Bryan said he enlisted after both of his brothers died in the Attack on Pearl Harbor.

“The Pearl Harbor area, and all of the area, Honolulu, has grown leaps and bounds since Pearl Harbor, since I went there the first time,” O’Bryan said. “It’s really blossomed. It’s really grown.”

The two men were able to take the trip with the assistance of Honor Flight Bluegrass, a non-profit organization created to help veterans visit memorials across the United States.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market....
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Sellersburg-based painting company
Keyshaun Stewart, 25, is charged with murder, attempted murder of a police officer and other...
Man accused of murdering highway maintenance worker, shooting LMPD officer refuses to show up to court again
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
2 juveniles arrested in death of JCPS student shot, killed at bus stop
Destiny Arthur, 17, of Seymour, and Eron Vetter, 17, of Indianapolis
UPDATE: Missing Indiana teens located
Two students from St. Xavier High School have been arrested and charged in connection with a...
2 St. X students charged for sexual assault of another student captured on video

Latest News

Lucky the Dog is one of the dogs seeking adoption for LMAS' Holiday Hope event.
Metro Animal Services waiving adoption fees for ‘Holiday Hope’ event
These food baskets are part of a special delivery that has been made to the Louisville Central...
UPS creates 315 baskets of food, essentials and toys for Russell neighborhood single parent families
More than 30 veterans gathered to be honored.
Frazier History Museum, Honor Flight Bluegrass honor WWII veterans
This year’s Angel-A-Thon was held on Dec. 7 at WAVE 3 News Studios.
Salvation Army hits Angel-a-Thon goal with more than $200,000 donated