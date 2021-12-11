Support Local Businesses
Child found shot and killed on Newport Road

An LMPD cruiser is parked outside a home on Newport Drive, where a child was found shot and...
An LMPD cruiser is parked outside a home on Newport Drive, where a child was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a child was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

LMPD Assistant Chief Joshua Judah said officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Newport Road around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Judah said officers arrived to find a child dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

“We have another child dead in our city because of a gun two weeks before Christmas,” Judah said.

Judah did not confirm how old the child was nor how he was shot, but said the boy was not an infant.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation to determine how the shooting happened.

“You all know as well I have, the headline after headline after headline, the reality of it each one of these headlines is a person,” Judah said. “It’s a life. It’s a family that’s lost and shattered that will never be the same. It’s never the same for these officers, who have to come in and see what they see. There are officers who are out here every day trying to save people who’ve been shot, trying to save children who have been shot. So yeah, it is frustrating. And that’s where we want the public’s...we want the public to feel our frustration and feel it with us and do something with us about it.”

Judah said the investigation is ongoing, and that more information would be provided once LMPD learns more.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

