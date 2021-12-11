CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Warren County Sherriff’s office has clarified information initially provided to Western Kentucky University’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by first responders.

The original information provided claimed a WKU student had died during the late night storms that swept through the area. WKU’s President Timothy Caboni released a letter to students and staff early Saturday morning with that information.

The student death referenced in Caboni’s original letter is now believed to be a close relative of the WKU student.

The University said they are not aware of any fatalities within the student body.

“Our thoughts are with all members of our broader community dealing with unimaginable pain and loss this morning, including our students who lost close family members last night,” University spokesperson Jace Lux said.

