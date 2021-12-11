Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms

One student confirmed dead following late night storms
One student confirmed dead following late night storms(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Warren County Sherriff’s office has clarified information initially provided to Western Kentucky University’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by first responders.

The original information provided claimed a WKU student had died during the late night storms that swept through the area. WKU’s President Timothy Caboni released a letter to students and staff early Saturday morning with that information.

The student death referenced in Caboni’s original letter is now believed to be a close relative of the WKU student.

The University said they are not aware of any fatalities within the student body.

“Our thoughts are with all members of our broader community dealing with unimaginable pain and loss this morning, including our students who lost close family members last night,” University spokesperson Jace Lux said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FORECAST: Storms end quickly this AM, now we face a cold and windy day
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Katina Powell, the woman who wrote the book “Breaking Cardinal Rules” detailing UofL...
Katina Powell arrested after allegedly shoplifting more than $800 from grocery store
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on weather damage and conditions across...
Gov. Beshear said storm death toll in Kentucky could exceed 50 people

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
One person is dead and an officer is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in...
One man killed, officer hospitalized in Elizabethtown shooting
Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, Ky.
CORRECTION: Relative of Western Kentucky University student dies in early morning storms
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states