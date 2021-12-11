Support Local Businesses
Driver flees after deadly crash that killed 2 people on Clark Memorial Bridge

A crash involving two cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions...
A crash involving two cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions from Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are dead after a crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge involving a driver that left the scene before police could respond.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday evening, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. Two cars driving northbound toward Jeffersonville crashed, with the driver, a man, being found dead at the scene when police arrived. A woman in his car was rushed to the hospital and later died.

The driver of the second car involved left the crash site before police arrived. A woman who was a passenger in his car stayed at the scene and was not hurt, Smiley said.

The bridge is closed in both directions as police clear the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

