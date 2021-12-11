Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Emergency management crews prepare for severe weather

severe weather preps
severe weather preps(Ana Medina)
By Ana Medina
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the threat of strong to severe storms in the area starting Friday tonight going into Saturday morning, several agencies spoke on what precautions they are taking.

“Since we have a threat of severe weather, we’re watching all the social media outlets. We’re also monitoring National Weather Service,” says Deputy Director of Warren County Emergency Management Travis Puckett.

Gary Petty with Allen County Emergency Management adds, “we try to warn our citizens of Allen County with Code Red. Anytime there’s a severe thunderstorm warning or flash flood warning, or tornado warning, the citizens that have subscribed to Code Red, which is free, all they have to do is sign up, will receive a phone call warning them of the pending danger.”

Petty also says how beneficial Code Red is especially when the storm threats will be at a crucial time when most are asleep.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s noon, or whether it’s midnight, they will receive a call on their cell phone or on their home phone, or both whatever their choice is. So we provide that service, the county provides that service free to the citizens. After they go to bed to keep them aware of if there’s danger, and they need to get up and take action of either going to a safe room that we have in the county,” said Petty.

One of the storm threats is the possibility of tornadoes

“We have a safe room at every one of the county fire departments. There’s nine of those and one city fire department where they can either go to those or things feel like they don’t have the time they can take immediate action and move to a safe place in their own home,” explained Petty.

“If you’re not comfortable with a tornado warning, or if you don’t feel comfortable in your home, that being a safe shelter, please come to one of the county park shelters before the storm hits,” also said Puckett about Warren County.

But Travis Puckett wants to remind you that, “if a tornado warning has already been issued, it’s too late to leave your home, I would stay in your home because once a tornado warning is issued that means there’s an imminent threat in our area.”

For your nearest tornado shelter click here.

To register for CODE RED in Allen County, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katina Powell, the woman who wrote the book “Breaking Cardinal Rules” detailing UofL...
Katina Powell arrested after allegedly shoplifting more than $800 from grocery store
Severe weather is expected overnight in WAVE Country.
LIVE ALERT DAY EXTENDED COVERAGE: Severe weather outbreak likely tonight
StormTALK! Alert Day
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/10
The footage appeared to show two students using an object to sexually assault another male...
2 St. X students charged for sexual assault of another student captured on video
Chambers Painting in Sellersburg was having problems hiring people in a tight labor market....
‘Dirty Jobs’ host Mike Rowe gives boost to Sellersburg-based painting company

Latest News

David Schweiss’ sister got the call late Sunday night from family and friends, telling her...
‘How could you leave?’ Sister asks drivers who hit and killed brother while on moped
The Meade County High School complex
2 students arrested for Meade County High School shooting threats
LMDC hopes annual tradition helps to boost morale.
LMDC opens doors to holiday celebrations
WAVE 3 News - Friday evening, December 10, 2021
WAVE 3 News - Friday evening, December 10, 2021