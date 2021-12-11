Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: A much calmer end to the weekend

By Christie Dutton
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winds die down overnight
  • Sunshine returns tomorrow
  • 70s return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds continue to clear overnight allowing temperatures to continue cooling off to the 30s.

We’ll welcome back the sunshine on Sunday with afternoon temperatures warming near 50. Clear skies on Sunday night with temperatures cooling to the 30s.

Temperatures begin inching up on Monday with highs in the upper 50s.

Some will reach the 60s on Tuesday, and many will top out at 70 degrees on Wednesday.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

