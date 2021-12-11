‘How could you leave?’ Sister asks drivers who hit and killed brother while on moped

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Sunday after Thanksgiving changed the lives of Melissa Krebs and her family.

Uber Eats delivery driver David Schweiss was hit and killed on his way home from work, while on his moped.

Krebs said the pain she feels from her brother’s unexpected death hurts even deeper, because not one, but two drivers hit him and never stopped.

She says they had no regard for the life that lay on the street.

”Answer the question, ‘Why? Why did you do it? Why did you leave?’” Krebs asked.

Schweiss’ sister got the call late Sunday night from family and friends, telling her about a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a man on a moped.

Investigators pronounced her brother dead at the scene.

“Me and my boyfriend drove around trying to find a cop,” Krebs said, holding back tears. “When we finally found one, he told me to call the coroner’s office.”

Investigators believe the first vehicle turned in front of Schweiss, who then ran into the passenger side of the vehicle. The first driver took off.

Moments after, another vehicle ended up hitting Schweiss, that driver also took off. Krebs never thought her brother’s dedication to working would lead to his death.

”He would come over to my house, picked up his mail, we’d chit chat,” Krebs recalled. “He’d get a run and say, ‘Hey sis, I got to go, I gotta go to work.’ I’d tell him, ‘Be careful.’ He’d say, ‘I always am.’”

Krebs says Schweiss finished his last delivery and started to head home, but never made it.

She says her responsibility now is to go digging through his storage unit, where she came across memories.

”That’s my mom, thats me, my mom and that’s him,” she said, pointing at the photo album.

Krebs, in an emotional state, still recalled the memories of her late mother and brother as she looked at the photos kept in Schweiss’ safe keepings.

”It means a lot, because it not only has my brother, but it has my mom,” Krebs said.

To donate to the GoFundMe page for Schweiss, click or tap here.

A vigil will be held at the intersection of Preston Highway and Prestwood Drive on Sunday.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.