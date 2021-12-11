I-65 at Outer Loop reopened after downed power lines cleared
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-65 near the Outer Loop exit are now back open after downed power lines have been cleared.
Louisville Metro Emergency Services sent a tweet around 3 a.m. Saturday morning saying both directions have been shut down between Outer Loop and Fern Valley Road due to the downed lines.
Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, all lanes had reopened, but the I-65 South ramp from Outer Loop remains blocked.
