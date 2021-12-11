I-65 at Outer Loop reopened after downed power lines cleared

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-65 near the Outer Loop exit are now back open after downed power lines have been cleared.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services sent a tweet around 3 a.m. Saturday morning saying both directions have been shut down between Outer Loop and Fern Valley Road due to the downed lines.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, all lanes had reopened, but the I-65 South ramp from Outer Loop remains blocked.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

