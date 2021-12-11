‘It feels like it’s not getting any better’: Police stretched thin as more security runs made to schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Despite constant brawls and students bringing loaded guns to class, JCPS has refused to allow resource officers back in schools.

But records WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters obtained show police are being sent to JCPS schools anyway, and often.

“We have found ourselves making more runs to the schools,” Sgt. Patrick Allen of Shively Police said.

Allen added their officers are sometimes stretched thin, diverted from city streets to classrooms and hallways.

“In the meantime, we may be holding runs or have officers making runs by themselves,” he said.

In a span of about three months this school year, his department of about 30 officers has made a total of 78 runs to Western High School and Waller Williams Environmental.

The calls for help range from fights, threats and weapon searches. On November 4 and 22, they found actual loaded guns on students.

“It seems like it’s not going away and it feels like it’s not getting any better,” he worries.

The number of runs police are making to schools was information that JCPS said they don’t track when we submitted open records requests. So, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters turned to individual departments who ran the number of runs to each school one by one. It was a tedious task given the staggering numbers found.

Between the first day of school this year through October 13, LMPD made 758 runs to JCPS schools.

That’s an average of 12 runs a day for a department 300 officers short. In the last two school years, the number of runs jumped to 3,273.

The top four types of runs in order were directed activity; meaning the officer checked something out, or did so at the request of their Major, investigations, calls about general trouble and lastly, calls of a person possibly harming themselves.

Jeffersontown Police have made 48 runs so far to schools in their area, including when Jeffersontown High School had to be evacuated because of a threat.

So far this school year, there have been all-out brawls and 14 guns, most of which we uncovered were loaded. There have also been numerous lockdowns and close calls, like when a student pointed a gun at another at Iroquois High School.

There’s also been a number of administrators, teachers and school security monitors injured.

WAVE 3 News exposed a recent video from the Academy at Shawnee showing a school monitor being knocked out while breaking up a fight.

“It’s pretty bad and it’s sad,” one school monitor told WAVE 3 News.

The Shawnee video is hard for him to watch.

WAVE 3 News disguised his identity because he fears losing his job. However, he decided to go ahead with the interview because he fears something else more.

“That’s the fear of my job every day.. you know, not my job, my life,” he said. “That if I go break up a fight and get beat up by a student.”

As of September 22, there were 215 security monitors across JCPS schools. They are not law enforcement and are not armed. Many of them are coaches and teachers’ spouses.

“There’s no consequences and they have no respect for somebody,” the monitor said. “If I tell them to go, or take their hood off, or go to class or something like that, they turn around and just, you know, gang up on me.”

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio does not believe the situation is as grave.

“Even though there’s been media about the number of fights, are down about 45, more than 45 percent,” he said during a press conference in October.

“Dr. Pollio said on TV that the number of fights are down. Do you believe that?” WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters asked the school monitor.

“No,” he responded. “I think they’re down because referrals aren’t being turned in. I’ve seen them call up parents, administration... call up parents and say, ‘Keep your child home today or tomorrow because this happened and it’s not a formal suspension.’”

That’s something Pollio flat out denied when asked and said that if the number of referrals are not accurate, he wants to know.

The school monitor interviewed feels they have no resources and no immediate backup.

“When I first came inside the schools, we had SROs inside the schools, it was more supportive,” he said. “To have somebody there if we needed them.”

Back at Shively PD, Sgt. Allen said they’ll continue to show up to schools whenever they’re needed, no matter the call.

Not just to help out those now on the front lines, he said, but also to protect the educators and thousands of students who simply want to be safe and learn.

“I wish that we didn’t have those issues, I wish nobody had to deal with those issues honestly,” he said.

JCPS Communications Director Renee Murphy provided the following statement.

“Listening to the voices of our employees is important. We are not aware of substantiated cases where student discipline was not handled properly and within the guidelines in the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook. When a clear violation occurs, students are disciplined. However, anytime a concern is brought to our attention, it is quickly reviewed to ensure our staff is following all policies and procedures.

As we continue to build the positive school culture and climate in our buildings, we will keep working towards preventative measures to best support students.

It’s important to note that we are barred by federal law from sharing identifiable information about student discipline with families and most school staff.”

JCPS has its own security force of mostly police certified officers who can make arrests. However, they roam from school to school and are not allowed to be armed, per JCPS.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.