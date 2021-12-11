Support Local Businesses
Gov. Beshear said storm death toll in Kentucky could exceed 50 people

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on weather damage and conditions across...
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear will update Kentuckians on weather damage and conditions across the commonwealth.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear said the commonwealth’s overnight storms could have killed more than 50 Kentuckians.

During a news presser with Kentucky Emergency Management and the Kentucky National Guard, Beshear confirmed that a large number of casualties may come from Graves County, but that multiple counties may have reported deaths due to storms.

Beshear earlier confirmed in a tweet that a state of emergency has been declared due to the damage in Western Kentucky. 181 National Guardsmen are being sent across Kentucky communities to assist.

“This tornado event may surpass the 1974 Super Outbreak as one of the most deadly in Kentucky’s history,” director of Kentucky Emergency Management Michael Dossett said.

That incident had 71 deaths confirmed, with most in Meade County where an F5 tornado hit.

As of 4:45 a.m., 56,856 Kentuckians are without power, Beshear said.

(WAVE 3 News)

