Louisville emergency responders aid in Western Kentucky recovery efforts

Another group of first responders from Louisville are on standby if more assistance is needed.
Another group of first responders from Louisville are on standby if more assistance is needed.(Source: KFVS/Noelle Williams)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville first responders are in Western Kentucky helping people recover after tornadoes ripped through the area throughout the night.

Director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services Jody Meiman spoke to WAVE 3 News on the phone Saturday morning.

Meiman said members from Emergency management, Louisville Metro EMS, Pleasure Ridge Park Fire and Louisville Fire are assisting folks in the tornado damaged area.

“I’ve already talked to the local emergency manager here and we have offered whatever she needs us to do,” Meiman said. “We are going to their command post. We are going to help there, Some of the incident management part. We won’t know what we will be tasked with.”

Another group of first responders from Louisville are on standby if more assistance is needed.

