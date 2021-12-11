Support Local Businesses
One man killed, officer hospitalized in Elizabethtown shooting

One person is dead and an officer is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in...
One person is dead and an officer is in the hospital after an officer involved shooting in Elizabethtown Saturday morning.(WAGM)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is dead and an officer is in the hospital after a shooting in Elizabethtown Saturday morning.

The officer was investigating a suspicious person in the 200 block of Wingfield court around 9:00 a.m., according to Elizabethtown Police Department’s spokesperson Chris Denham.

During the investigation, the person became violent toward the officer and a fight broke out, Denham said.

The officer fired his weapon and the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries sustained during the fight.

Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is in charge of the investigation.

