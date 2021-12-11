TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 at Outer Loop closed due to downed power lines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-65 near the Outer Loop exit have been shut down due to downed power lines.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services sent a tweet around 3 a.m. Saturday morning saying both directions have been shut down between Outer Loop and Fern Valley Road due to the downed lines.

There is no word on any injuries due to the incident. TRIMARC said one vehicle was involved.

Motorists are advised to seek another route while crews clear the scene.

This story may be updated.

