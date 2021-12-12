Support Local Businesses
1 wounded in Patton Ct. shooting

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are on the scene of a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Patton Court around 5 p.m.

One person has been injured, according to MetroSafe. The condition of the wounded person was not immediately known.

WAVE 3 News is continuing to gather information on this developing story. Be sure to check back for updates.

