1 wounded in Patton Ct. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are on the scene of a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Patton Court around 5 p.m.

One person has been injured, according to MetroSafe. The condition of the wounded person was not immediately known.

WAVE 3 News is continuing to gather information on this developing story. Be sure to check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.