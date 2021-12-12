1 wounded in Patton Ct. shooting
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are on the scene of a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.
The shooting happened on Patton Court around 5 p.m.
One person has been injured, according to MetroSafe. The condition of the wounded person was not immediately known.
