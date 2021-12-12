CORONER: Man killed in officer-involved shooting outside Frankfort identified

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Franklin County coroner identified 64-year-old Robert Lee Engle as the man shot and killed by a deputy on Saturday.

Kentucky State Police officials said a Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot Engle during an incident on Hunter Trace Road just outside of Frankfort around 5:40 p.m.

Engle died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

No details have yet been released concerning why the deputy shot with their weapon or whether anyone else was hurt.

The identity of the deputy has not been revealed.

KSP and the Franklin County Coroners Office is handling the investigation.

