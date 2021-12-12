Double shooting investigation underway at PRP apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Brooklawn Drive according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Alicia Smiley.

At least two people, a man and a woman, were found shot by Louisville Metro Police Department investigators.

The two were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Both people are expected to survive their injuries.

The investigation continues. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.