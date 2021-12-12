Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Double shooting investigation underway at PRP apartment complex

LMPD cruiser
LMPD cruiser
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Pleasure Ridge Park Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Brooklawn Drive according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Alicia Smiley.

At least two people, a man and a woman, were found shot by Louisville Metro Police Department investigators.

The two were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Both people are expected to survive their injuries.

The investigation continues. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FORECAST: Storms end quickly this AM, now we face a cold and windy day
One student confirmed dead following late night storms
CORRECTION: Western Kentucky clarifies information on person killed during late night storms
Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
Katina Powell, the woman who wrote the book “Breaking Cardinal Rules” detailing UofL...
Katina Powell arrested after allegedly shoplifting more than $800 from grocery store
A crash involving two cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions...
Driver flees after deadly crash that killed 2 people on Clark Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Drone 12 shows there is significant tornado damage in Mayfield, Ky.
Gov. Beshear fears at least 70 killed in storms, 1 confirmed death in Caldwell Co.
A crash involving two cars on the Clark Memorial Bridge backed up traffic in both directions...
Driver flees after deadly crash that killed 2 people on Clark Memorial Bridge
An LMPD cruiser is parked outside a home on Newport Drive, where a child was found shot and...
Child found shot and killed on Newport Road
Temperatures begin inching up on Monday with highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST: A much calmer end to the weekend